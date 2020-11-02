Nacco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $8 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period.

Nacco shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.44, a decrease of 60% in the last 12 months.

