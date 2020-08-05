NV5: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $162.7 million in the period.

NV5 shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.50, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE