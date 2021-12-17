Russia sets tough demands for US-NATO in draft security pact VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and LORNE COOK, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 7:05 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published drafts security pacts that demand the exclusion of Ukraine and other neighboring countries from joining NATO, and restrictions on troops and weapons in Europe.
The documents, which have been submitted to the U.S. and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on the deployment of U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and LORNE COOK