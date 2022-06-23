Musk vows fast fix for new "money furnace" Tesla factories

Jay Janner/AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk described the electric automaker's factories in Austin and Berlin as “money furnaces” that were losing billions of dollars because supply chain breakdowns were limiting the number of cars they can produce.

In a May 30 interview with a Tesla owners club that was just released this week, Musk said that getting the Berlin and Austin plants functional “are overwhelmingly our concerns. Everything else is a very small thing," Musk said, but added that “it's all gonna get fixed real fast.”