Murphy Oil: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) _ Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $317.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $2.06. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $211.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.7 million.

Murphy Oil shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 3%. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR