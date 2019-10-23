Morningstar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $49.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.39 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $313.8 million in the period.

Morningstar shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $157.70, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

