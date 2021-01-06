More than a week later, FBI avoids terror label for bombing KIMBERLEE KRUESI and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 7:41 a.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, police officers walk past damaged buildings in Nashville, Tenn. The FBI investigation into whether the Nashville bombing was a terrorist act has sparked criticism about a possible racial double standard and drawn questions from downtown business owners whose insurance coverage could be affected by the bureau’s assessment. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI investigation into whether the Nashville bombing was a terrorist act has sparked criticism about a possible racial double standard and drawn questions from downtown business owners whose insurance coverage could be affected by the bureau’s assessment.
More than a week after an explosion that struck at the heart of a major American city, the FBI has resisted labeling it an act of terrorism, an indication that evidence gathered so far does not conclusively establish that the bomber was motivated by political ideology — a key factor in any formal declaration of terrorism. The bureau is still examining evidence and has not announced any conclusions, but investigators are known to be reviewing whether Anthony Warner believed in conspiracy theories involving aliens and 5G cellphone technology.
