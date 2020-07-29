Monro: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.3 million.

Monro shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO