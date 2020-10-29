Monolithic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) _ Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $259.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $218 million to $230 million.

Monolithic shares have climbed 80% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $320.25, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

