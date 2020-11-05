Middleby: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $60.5 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $634.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.8 million.

Middleby shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD