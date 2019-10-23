Microsoft: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.68 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $33.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.23 billion.

Microsoft shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $137.11, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT