Meritor: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Meritor Inc. (MTOR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1 million.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The supplier of parts for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment posted revenue of $758 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

Meritor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.35 billion.

Meritor shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

