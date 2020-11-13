Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.2 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $253.7 million.

Meridian Bioscience expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

Meridian Bioscience shares have increased 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 98% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIVO