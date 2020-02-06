Meredith Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Meredith Corp. (MDP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $37.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.06 per share.

The media and marketing company posted revenue of $810.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Meredith Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $515 million to $535 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Meredith Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $3 billion to $3.2 billion.

Meredith Corp. shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDP