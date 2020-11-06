Maxar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) _ Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $85 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The satellite company posted revenue of $436 million in the period.

Maxar shares have risen 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.53, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAXR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAXR