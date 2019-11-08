Marin Software: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The cloud-based digital advertising management company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marin Software said it expects revenue in the range of $10.4 million to $10.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $2.37.

