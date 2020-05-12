Marchex: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Monday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.80. A year ago, they were trading at $5.18.

