MSG Networks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $46.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $185 million in the period.

MSG Networks shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGN