Live updates: Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20 The Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 2:40 p.m.
1 of23 Neighbours try to extinguish the fire of a house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 President Joe Biden departs a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 NATO heads of state pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 From left, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk off the podium after a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim. Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Heavy smoke billows from a destroyed warehouse after a Russian bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Nadia kisses her 10-year-old granddaughter Zlata Moiseinko, suffering from a chronic heart condition, as she receives treatment at a schoolhouse that has been converted into a field hospital in Mostyska, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The United Nations children’s agency says Russia’s invasion has displaced half of Ukraine’s children, one of the largest such displacements since World War II. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Inside view of the regional administration building, heavily damaged after a Russian attack earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Residents wait in line to receive aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A man carries shopping bags as heavy smoke from a warehouse destroyed by Russian bombardment casts shadows on the road outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A woman walks past sandbags placed in front of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet building in preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday March 24, 2022. Odesa's opera house has been called the most beautiful in Europe. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 An elderly man plays the accordion to amuse children in a city subway that people have used as a bomb shelter for over three weeks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A man walks past a wall with posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Ukrainian children are entertained by Javier Way Waka Katz, clown of the Dream Doctors organization from Israel, at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Medical clowns were in action on Thursday at the Medyka border crossing between Ukraine and Poland to cheer up refugee children and also their parents, and bring a temporary relief from the psychological traumas caused by war and separation. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20.
Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue Thursday with other world leaders.
