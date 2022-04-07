Live Updates | Zelenskyy: Shut Cyprus ports to Russian ships The Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 2:14 p.m.
NICOSIA, Cyprus - Ukraine’s president has asked Cypriot lawmakers to ratchet up pressure on Russia by shutting Cypriot ports to all Russian ships, and to stop granting Russian businessmen conveniences including Cypriot citizenship.
Addressing the Cypriot Parliament Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the east Mediterranean island nation for its humanitarian and financial aid and spoke of the destruction and death the Russian invasion has wrought. He warned that the killings of civilians that happened in the town of Bucha may be happening elsewhere.
