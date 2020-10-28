Littelfuse: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $55.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $391.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.1 million.

Littelfuse shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 4% in the last 12 months.

