Linde: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GUILDFORD, Britain (AP) _ Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $700 million.

On a per-share basis, the Guildford, Britain-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $6.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.76 billion.

Linde shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

