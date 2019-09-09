Limoneira: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $990,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period.

Limoneira expects full-year results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

Limoneira shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.55, a decline of 43% in the last 12 months.

