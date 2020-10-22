Limelight Networks: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The network services company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.8 million.

Limelight Networks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million.

Limelight Networks shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.18, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

