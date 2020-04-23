Lilly: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.86 billion in the period.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion.

Lilly shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY