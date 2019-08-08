Lifetime Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $142.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $536,000.

Lifetime Brands shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCUT