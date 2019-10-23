Las Vegas Sands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $533 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.14, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

