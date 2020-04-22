Las Vegas Sands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.98, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

