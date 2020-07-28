Lamb Weston: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $846.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $365.9 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

Lamb Weston shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW