Lake Shore Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) _ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.7 million.

Lake Shore Bancorp shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSBK