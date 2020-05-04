https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/La-Jolla-Pharmaceutical-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15244613.php
La Jolla Pharmaceutical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.
The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares have climbed 79% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LJPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LJPC
