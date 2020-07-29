LSB: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $365,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $105 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.11. A year ago, they were trading at $3.97.

