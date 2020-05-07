LHC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $512.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $507.1 million.

LHC shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $121.46, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.