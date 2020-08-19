L Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ L Brands Inc. (LB) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $49.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

L Brands shares have increased 57% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.47, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

