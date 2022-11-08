Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl's, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi's said Tuesday in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2, and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh as president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date. Gass, who joined Kohl's in June 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer, became CEO in May 2018.