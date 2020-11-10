Kodak: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $445 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of $6.94. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $252 million in the period.

Kodak shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.68, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

