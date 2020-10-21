Kaiser: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) _ Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $400,000.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $255.7 million in the period.

Kaiser shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $63.62, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU