James Hardie: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $626.3 million in the period.

James Hardie shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year.

