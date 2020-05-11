Iridex: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $5.10.

