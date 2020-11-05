Invitae: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $102.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60 million.

Invitae shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.91, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

