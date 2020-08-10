Intra-Cellular: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Monday reported a loss of $63.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

Intra-Cellular shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITCI