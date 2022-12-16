Skip to main content
News // Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 19

Prestige Wealth - Hong Kong, China 2.5 million shares, priced $5.50-6.50, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PWM. Business: Hong Kong-based wealth and asset management services provider.

