Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Airbnb - San Francisco, 51.9 million shares, priced $44-$50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ABNB. Business: Provides a platform for booking short-term stays from a global network of locals.
DoorDash - San Francisco, 33 million shares, priced $90-$95, managed by Goldman Sachs/JM Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol DASH. Business: Online restaurant delivery service.
