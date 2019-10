Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 14

BRP Group - Tampa, Fla., 16.4 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Merrill Lynch. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BRP. Business: Insurance brokerage based in Florida.

BellRing Brands - St. Louis, 30 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by Morgan Stanley/Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol BRBR. Business: Spin-off of Post's active nutrition unit selling protein shakes, bars and powders.

Happiness Biotech - Nanping, China, 2 million shares, priced at $5.50, managed by Univest Securities/WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HAPP. Business: China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Hylete - Solana Beach, Calif., 1.7 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Maxim Group LLC/WestPark Capital. Proposed NYSE American HYLT. Business: Designs and sells fitness apparel online.

Innate Pharma - Marseille, France, 10.7 million shares, priced at $7.50, managed by Citi/SVB Leerink. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IPHA. Business: Commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer.

Karat Packaging - Chino, Calif., 5 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by National Securities/Loop Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol KRAT. Business: Produces single-use food packaging.

Stable Road Acquisition - Venice, Calif., 15 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SRACU. Business: Blank check company focused on companies within the cannabis industry.