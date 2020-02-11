Ingredion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109 million.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $413 million, or $6.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.21 billion.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $7.20 per share.

Ingredion shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

