Ingredion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $66 million.
The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.12 per share.
The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.
Ingredion shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.
