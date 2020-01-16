Independent Bank Corp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.5 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $147 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $133.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.2 million, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $508.4 million.

Independent Bank Corp. shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $81.47, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

