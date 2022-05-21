In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press May 21, 2022 Updated: May 21, 2022 12:44 a.m.
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — In what would be its biggest victory yet in the war with Ukraine, Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol after a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin the “complete liberation” of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol — the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance — and the city as a whole, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN