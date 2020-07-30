IdaCorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.19.

The utility company posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $4.45 to $4.65 per share.

IdaCorp shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 8% in the last 12 months.

