IDT: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ IDT Corp. (IDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $360.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.4 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

IDT shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.90, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

